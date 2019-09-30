Featured
Woodstock police arrest man for alleged Child Luring
The Woodstock Police Service building is pictured on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015. (Max Wark / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 9:37AM EDT
Woodstock Police say they have arrested a 27-year-old man for Child Luring following a month long investigation.
Police say they began their investigation in August and on September 10th the arrested a 27-year-old man.
The man is facing the following charges:
- Luring a Child
- Making Sexually Explicit Material Available to a Child