Woodstock, Ont. police lay charges after crash and altercation
A pickup truck was pulled from a wooded area following an incident in Woodstock, Ont. on Friday, July 23, 2021. (Jim Knight / CTV News)
LONDON, ONT. -- Police in Woodstock, Ont. have laid charges following a collision and an altercation last week.
On Friday, officers were called to the area of Standard Tube Park at Dundas Street near the 11th Line and found a male victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries. He was treated and released from hospital.
A suspect was located nearby and arrested.
Police seized drugs, $3000 in cash, weapons and drug paraphernalia.
The 32-year-old Woodstock resident is facing several charges including drug possession and trafficking offences.
The accused will appear in court at a later date.
The investigation continues.