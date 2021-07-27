LONDON, ONT. -- Police in Woodstock, Ont. have laid charges following a collision and an altercation last week.

On Friday, officers were called to the area of Standard Tube Park at Dundas Street near the 11th Line and found a male victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries. He was treated and released from hospital.

A suspect was located nearby and arrested.

Police seized drugs, $3000 in cash, weapons and drug paraphernalia.

The 32-year-old Woodstock resident is facing several charges including drug possession and trafficking offences.

The accused will appear in court at a later date.

The investigation continues.