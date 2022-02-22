Woodstock, Ont. police chief Daryl Longworth to retire later this year

Following a 30 year career in policing, Woodstock, Ont. chief Daryl Longworth will be retiring later this year.

His final day will be Oct. 31.

Longworth served as deputy chief in London before moving to Woodstock's top position in 2019.

"Becoming a police officer was a dream come true and I am truly blessed to have been a member of such a noble profession. Although I have always tried to put family first, there have been many, many times during my career where the job has been all-consuming and has deprived my family of a father and husband," says Longworth in a news release.

"It’s now time for me to step away from policing and devote all of my time to my family and other interests. This career and the organizations I have served in have provided me with unimaginable opportunities and I would like to thank the communities and the members of the services I’ve been a part of for allowing me the opportunity to serve them in this way.”

Woodstock Police Services Board Chair, Ken Whiteford, thanked Longworth for his years of service to the community. “Chief Longworth has made an exceptional contribution to policing in Woodstock as he has achieved many significant accomplishments over the past three years which will have a lasting effect on the Service."

His replacement will be named later this year.

Longworth is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.