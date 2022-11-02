Woodstock, Ont. man facing child porn charges

A 26-year-old man from Woodstock is facing child pornography charges following the execution of a search warrant on his residence last month, Woodstock police say.

According to a press release from the Woodstock Police Service (WPS), on Oct. 26, the WPS Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit and the Criminal Investigations Bureau, with help from the Community Response Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence in Woodstock.

Police say that as a result of the investigation, on Tuesday a 26-year-old man from Woodstock was arrested and charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Possession of child pornography

Access any child pornography

Fail To comply with probation order

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is remanded into custody for a future court appearance.

Due to a court order, a publication ban is in effect.