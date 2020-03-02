Woodstock fire crews prevent garage fire from spreading to home
Published Monday, March 2, 2020 10:21AM EST
A fire destroyed a garage in Woodstock on March 1, 2020. (Woodstock Fire Department)
LONDON, ONT -- Woodstock firefighters were able to control a garage engulfed in flames enough to prevent it from spreading to a nearby home.
Crews were called to a home in Woodstock Sunday evening for the garage fire.
There were six people in the home at the time and they were all safely evacuated.
No injuries have been reported.
Updates regarding cause and damages are expected later Monday.