Fire destroys car port, vehicle at home in St. Thomas
Published Monday, March 2, 2020 10:00AM EST Last Updated Monday, March 2, 2020 10:22AM EST
A car port and a vehicle are destroyed in St. Thomas following a fire Sunday, March 1, 2020. (St. Thomas Fire Department)
LONDON, ONT -- A house fire that left a car port and vehicle destroyed in St. Thomas is under investigation.
Crews were called to 29 Pol Crt. Around 7:20 p.m. Sunday for reports of a house fire.
All occupants were able to get out safely, and no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
A damage estimate has not been released.