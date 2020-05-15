LONDON, ONT. -- A London woman has died from injuries she received last weekend in a crash east of St. Thomas.

Elgin OPP were called to the intersection of Ron McNeil Line and Belmont Road around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a westbound car slammed into a southbound pickup truck.

Two people from the truck and a passenger from the car were taken to hospital via ambulance.

The driver of the car was rushed to hospital by air ambulance.

Police say they all had non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was listed in stable condition on Saturday but later died in hospital.

She has been identified as Charlene Snow, 69, of London.

The other patients were released that day.

OPP continue to investigate.