LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police believe drugs played a role when a young woman was stopped after driving the wrong way down highway 403.

It was around 2:20 a.m. Monday when police were alerted to a car going the wrong way near Muir Line in the County of Brant.

When police pulled the vehicle over they quickly became suspicious that the driver was impaired by drug or alcohol.

Following further investigation police then charged the 20-year-old with operation while impaired by drug, Failure or Refusal to comply with demand, and Dangerous operation of motor vehicle.

She is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.