LONDON, ONT -- A 29-year-old transport truck driver has been charged following a collision between two transports at the Blue Water Bridge crossing in Sarnia.

Police say one transport was struck from behind while slowing down with traffic approaching the toll booth for the bridge.

According to police minor injuries were sustained in the crash that occurred around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A driver from Peterborough has been charged with careless driving.