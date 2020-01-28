LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police are investigating after a single vehicle crashed into an elementary school in Comber, leaving the driver dead and the school evacuated.

Centennial Central Public School in Comber was evacuated a car crashed into a snow bank before slamming into the front steps of the school.

None of the schools’ staff or students were involved in the collision.

Police say that the woman driving the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the small community off highway 401 in Essex County.

At this time it is unclear if any students were witnesses to the crash.

