Witness says scene was ‘hectic’ after weekend crash that claimed two young lives

A traffic light can’t come soon enough for at least one resident who lives at a rural intersection northwest of London, Ont., where two teens died after a weekend crash.

Ilderton area senior Bev Hughes was one of the first on the scene of the Saturday evening crash at Wonderland and Ilderton Roads. He called the scene “hectic.”

Watching the traffic outside of his home on Monday, Hughes said the corner has become so busy, he now counts six crashes a year at the site.

“I’ve counted a few times, and…often times we have about 22 cars a minute through the intersection. Counting every direction,” said Hughes.

OPP said the 17-year-old driver of a car was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but has since died of their injuries.

A 17-year-old passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a pickup truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Hughes said it was fortunate that an off-duty volunteer firefighter happened upon the scene. Hughes said the firefighter immediately took charge of the situation before emergency crews arrived.

“He was able to organize. We generally don’t move people but with the gas line ruptured we wanted to get people away from the gas line and so we moved the truck driver out of the truck. Couldn’t move the driver of the other car out until firemen got here, and they were here within minutes,” he said.

According to Hughes, traffic lights are currently being installed at the intersection. The project was supposed to go ahead last year but it was delayed due to the pandemic.

In the meantime, Hughes said he can’t help but think of the families and the young lives lost, “It’s very tragic. Tragic for the families. Young people. Both of them 17 years old. Their whole life ahead of them cut short, instantly.”

Middlesex OPP continues to investigate the fatal two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of two teens Saturday night.

OPP are asking anyone with information about the crash, or who may have dashcam footage to give them a call at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).