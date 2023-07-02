With new paint, filters and heater, Glen Cairn Pool now open after three years

London city councillor Hadleigh McAlister was happy to christen the slide at Glen Cairn pool.

The pool, which has been closed for three years due to the pandemic and repairs, re-opened this weekend much to the delight of those in the southeast London, Ont. neighbourhood.

“It’s a nice day, and it’s really hot out, so it’s nice to have a pool by your house,” says child Abigail Payne.

Her grandmother has lived in the area for 30 years, and is excited to have the pool back open.

“I don't drive so having something close enough that we can walk to bring the grandkids,” says Kelly Easton.

“Even when my kids were little it was nice because you just walk down the road and it is here.”

Noah Payne, Abigail Payne and Kelly Easton enjoy a swim on opening day of the Glen Cairn Pool in London, Ont. on Saturday, July 1, 2023 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

For the past two years, the city has been down two outdoor aquatic facilities. Glen Cairn was closed, and Thames Pool never re-opened.

“There was a bit of a back and forth in terms of what was feasible in terms of fixing the pools,” says McAlister.

“Unfortunately Thames (pool) didn't get fixed, the costs and with it being in the floodplain as well there were more issues. Glen Cairn here has solid bones and really it just needed some TLC (tender loving care). It got a fresh coat of paint, new filters and the heater got replaced, and the change rooms are actually the old arena change rooms to so bit more space for people in it.”

Beginning Monday, July 3, residents who use Thames Pool will once again be offered bus service to the South London Community Pool.

Buses will start at 12:30 p.m. from 199 Ridout St. and from Tecumseh Public School at 12:45 p.m.

The decision not to fix Thames Pool meant the Hogg family had to go from Wortley Village to East London to swim.

Lifeguard Jessica Snoeks keeps watch of swimmers at Glen Cairn Pool in London, Ont. on Saturday, July 1, 2023 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“We are right next door to Thames” says Shannon Hogg.

“That's our favorite pool, and that's where we usually go every year, but haven't been able to go because of COVID and construction and it’s very, very frustrating.”

McAlister was able to provide two days of free swimming on opening weekend.

“There is a lot of low income in the Pond Mills area,” says Easton.

“So to have two free days for people to come and enjoy even if you can't afford it for the rest of summer is nice.”

McAlister hopes there will be more opportunities to help residents in his ward.

“I don't want there to be barriers to folks using city recreational facilities,” says McAlister.

“It’s nice that I was able to do this for the community and I hope to do a few more free swims throughout the summer for folks.”