In light of the grounding of Boeing 7-37 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft in Canada, London International Airport is urging travellers to contact their airline.

Steve Faulkner, manager of operations, says the plane was used only on some Westjet flights between London to Calgary.

The airline operates 13 of the Max aircraft, but it's not clear how many of those may have been involved in London flights.

Westjet, meanwhile, Tweeted that they had safely landed all of their Max aircraft at their scheduled destinations.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced he was grounding the Boeing 7-37 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft on Wednesday morning.

The news comes after safety concerns were raised following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight that killed everyone on board, including 18 Canadians.

The "safety notice" means none of the aircraft can fly into, out of, or over Canada.

Garneu says the decision is precautionary, and while not conclusive there are similarities between the Ethiopian Airlines flight profile and that of a Lion Air flight involving the same aircraft that crashed off the Indonesian coast in October killing all aboard.

He says Canadians must be able to fly with confidence.

With files from The Canadian Press