Wintry mix on the way, strong winds expected

A massive weather system will move into the region on Thursday and a messy mix of winter weather is expected.

There is a risk of freezing rain for the Thursday morning commute. The temperature will climb throughout the morning and the freezing precipitation will change to rain through the afternoon.

Strong winds will accompany the low-pressure system with wind gusts of up to 80 km/h forecasted.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of ice and slippery roads.

Cold air will wrap back into the system Thursday evening, and the wintery mix will transition to flurries across the region.