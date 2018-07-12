

CTV London





William Joles has been sentenced to life in prison for beating his friend Nathan Deslippe to death in August of 2016.

He must serve 14 years before being eligible for parole.

Justice Johnathan George said Joles lashed out at his friend in an unimaginable way.

Joles was convicted of second degree murder in May.

Joles' legal team has argued that Joles was drunk on the night of Deslippe's killing, but this should have been a manslaughter case.

Joles said he was too drunk at the time of the murder to remember details.

Deslippe, 27, was found beaten to death in a Colborne Street apartment on Aug. 28, 2016.