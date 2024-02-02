Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring for enthusiastic crowd
With a twinkle in his eye, Wiarton Willie’s interpreter, South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Jay Kirkland, told a crowd of 1000 frigid onlookers what they wanted to hear — An early spring, is right around the corner.
“Fabulous. Woohoo! An early spring,” said Susan Walters, who came with her family to watch Wiarton Willie’s winter weather prediction ceremony, outside the Wiarton Arena.
For the third consecutive year, Wiarton Willie emerged from his burrow to not see his shadow, and therefore, herald in an early spring.
“We’re big skiers and snowshoers, so we’re slightly worried we’re not going to get a lot of snow sports in the next few weeks, however, Willie has to call it as he sees it,” said an enthusiastic member of the crowd.
A P.A. day for thousands of area school children, meant there was a much larger youth contingent at Friday’s ceremony. Many of them went home cold, but happy, that winter may be on its way out the door.
“I think the winter has been pretty fun, but the snow is getting kind of annoying, so I’m pretty happy with an early spring,” said Ellie and Rose from Kincardine.
“I’m from Owen Sound, and I came because I love Willie. His prediction was amazing, and I’m so happy with an early spring,” said Paisley and her family.
One of the young Wiarton Willie fans watching prediction ceremony in Wiarton. Feb. 2, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)Wiarton Willie joins Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie Sam, Quebec’s Fred la Marmotte, and Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil, with his early spring prediction.
“We came out because my son wanted to for his birthday, and we got what we wanted. An early spring,” said Heather and Mason, from Dobbinton.
“We’re from Waterloo. I thought it was great. I was hoping for an early spring, so it turned out great for me,” Sam told CTV News.
“I really enjoyed it. I’m really glad it’s an early spring. I’m also from Waterloo. My first time here, and it was such a great event. I loved it,” added Sarah.
Now that prediction morning is over, the Wiarton Willie Festival can begin. There’s a weekend full of activities, including human foosball, chili eating contests, and curling bonspiels, happening all weekend long.
Kirkland called the event, a mid-winter homecoming, “The whole town comes together. They come back to Wiarton in the winter to get rid of the blues,” he said.
You can learn more about the Wiarton Willie Festival and Willie’s nearly 70 year history of predictions, by visiting the Wiarton Willie website.
South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Jay Kirkland proclaims “No shadow, an early spring” at Wiarton Willie prediction ceremony on Feb. 2, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Carl Weathers, who starred in 'Rocky' movies and 'The Mandalorian,' dies at age 76
Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the 'Rocky' movies, facing-off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Predator' and teaching golf in 'Happy Gilmore,' has died.
NHL to allow players to compete at Winter Olympics in 2026 and 2030
Commissioner Gary Bettman announced today during the league's all-star festivities that its players will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy, and at the 2030 Games, which is currently without a host city.
Many immigrants leaving Canada within years of arriving: StatCan
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years of their arrival, according to a new study.
opinion For Donald Trump, a fall from grace could mean the point of no return, analyst says
Donald Trump is well-versed at crashing and rising from the ashes; he has done this his entire professional career. Never, though, have the stakes been this high, CTV News political analyst Eric Ham writes in an opinion column.
Letting children play rugby amounts to child abuse, study says
Allowing children to play impact sports, such as rugby or boxing, amounts to a form of child abuse, researchers from three British universities said in a new study.
These are their stories: Sam Waterston to leave 'Law & Order' later this month after 400 episodes
Sam Waterston, who has played the spiky, no-nonsense district attorney on "Law & Order" since the mid-1990s, is stepping down from his legal perch.
RCMP starting next round of body-worn camera field testing
Mounties are launching this month another round of body-worn camera field tests in Alberta, Nunavut and Nova Scotia, this time with a new product.
Canada could sanction 'extremist' West Bank settlers amid spike in reported violence
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed his government is considering imposing sanctions on “extremist” Israeli settlers in the West Bank. “Settler violence in the west bank is absolutely unacceptable,” he said while taking questions from reporters in Waterloo, Ont. Friday morning.
Trudeau calls Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's transgender policies 'the most' anti-LGBTQ2S+ in Canada
There are a lot of issues preoccupying Canadians' lives that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith could be working to address instead of 'fighting' against transgender youth, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Students won’t return to fire damaged Mount Forest school this year
Fire damage at a Mount Forest school is so extensive students won’t be able to return to their classrooms for the remainder of the year. New details have also been released about the fire.
-
Caribana festival coming to Kitchener
The City of Kitchener is getting its own Caribana festival.
-
Prime Minister stops by Kitchener startup incubator
The Prime Minister was in Kitchener Friday to meet up with local entrepreneurs focused on social and environmental innovation.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex students going home early on April 8 due to solar eclipse
Students in Windsor-Essex will be sent home from school early on the day of the solar eclipse in April.
-
Online fundraiser launched for funeral costs of Lakeshore homicide victim
A fundraiser has been created for a man who was killed last month in Lakeshore.
-
Average home sales price increases to $534,655 in Windsor-Essex’
There was an increase in the average sales price of homes and market activity in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Case of missing Alliston man found dead ruled a homicide, longtime friend facing charges
Provincial police have ruled the death of a missing Alliston man a homicide and charged his longtime friend with murder.
-
Woman charged twice in same day for same driving violations
A woman from Orangeville was charged with the same offences twice on the same day while driving in Bradford.
-
One person seriously injured in 'targeted assault' at Orillia home
Provincial police in Orillia are investigating what they are calling a targeted incident that sent one person to the hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for missing Sudbury politician continues, as police deploy helicopter
Greater Sudbury residents are being asked to stay away from McCharles Lake Road and Panache Lake Road areas west of Lively on Friday as police deploy both aerial and ground searches for city councillor Michael Vagnini, who has been missing since Saturday.
-
Hunting moose from a motorboat in northern Ont. nets hunters $19.5K in fines
Three people from southern Ontario man have been fined a total of $19,500 for offences they committed during a moose hunt in October 2022 in northwestern Ontario.
-
Impaired driving charges laid against ATV driver in November crash with pickup truck
New charges of impaired driving have been laid more than two months after a crash in northern Ontario between an ATV and pickup truck.
Ottawa
-
Winterlude kicks off in Ottawa-Gatineau, here are the changes this year
Winterlude kicks off in Ottawa and Gatineau this year with a few changes to keep the beloved winter festival viable during the mild weather conditions.
-
City of Kingston investigating surge of sick and dying geese
The City of Kingston says it is investigating the death of approximately 30 dead Canadian Geese that showed signs of an unknown illness.
-
Fake sales representatives posing as Ontario energy employees in Pembroke Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police is warning the public about a scam circulating in Pembroke, Ont., with people claiming to work for the Ontario Energy Board (OEB).
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario 'crypto king' associate sentenced to 5 months in jail
An associate of Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' has been sentenced to five months in jail after refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators and destroying data, a judge said.
-
Man charged in 2010 murder after flying into Toronto Pearson airport
A man wanted in connection with a murder that took place over a decade ago has been taken into custody after flying into Pearson International Airport.
-
Feds to give Toronto another $143M to help house asylum seekers
The federal government is providing Toronto with another $143 million in funding to help support the influx of asylum claimants arriving in the city.
Montreal
-
2 dead, 1 injured in Montreal apartment fire
Two people are dead and one is in hospital after a fire in an apartment building in Montreal's east end early Friday morning.
-
Before CAQ renounced private political donations, party proposed doubling maximum contribution to $200
Francois Legault's CAQ, which has just temporarily renounced popular financing, proposed raising the ceiling on political donations to $200 last summer.
-
Hydro-Quebec meets with West Island MNAs to discuss power outages
After a myriad of complaints about power failures in Montreal's West Island, a meeting was held between elected representatives and Hydro-Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Snowstorm could bring up to a couple feet of snow to parts of the Maritimes this weekend
A complex but long-duration snowfall will pile up snow for parts of the Maritimes through the weekend into the start of next week.
-
N.B. premier announces changes to cabinet after two ministers resign
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs revealed changes to his cabinet Friday morning after two ministers announced they are leaving.
-
Halifax Transit driver allegedly steered bus into ditch, charged with impairment
The driver of a Halifax Transit bus is facing impairment charges after he allegedly landed his vehicle in a ditch Thursday night.
Winnipeg
-
Pride flag ripped from Winnipeg home, left torn and burned on front step
The Winnipeg police major crimes unit is investigating after a Pride flag, affixed to the entrance of a Transcona home since September, was ripped down, torn up and burned.
-
Winnipeg convenience stores found illegally selling cannabis
The owner of several convenience stores across Winnipeg is facing numerous charges related to selling cannabis and tobacco products to minors.
-
It's Groundhog Day! Did Manitoba Merv see his shadow?
It's groundhog day, but Manitoba's local celebrity groundhog Merv didn't bring good news to the province.
Calgary
-
Employee fatally injured at Calgary-area RV and trailer dealership
An employee at a Calgary-area RV and trailer dealership was killed in a workplace accident on Wednesday.
-
Five suspects arrested after cross-city police pursuit involving multiple stolen vehicles
Five people are facing charges after allegedly using multiple stolen vehicles to lead officers on a cross-city quest.
-
Stolen truck crashes into Suncor Building in downtown Calgary
A stolen truck crashed into the Suncor Building in downtown Calgary Friday morning.
Edmonton
-
Mandatory non-essential water use ban lifted for Edmonton and neighbouring communities
A mandatory non-essential water use ban for Edmonton and surrounding communities has been lifted, Epcor announced on Friday.
-
Trudeau calls Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's transgender policies 'the most' anti-LGBTQ2S+ in Canada
There are a lot of issues preoccupying Canadians' lives that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith could be working to address instead of 'fighting' against transgender youth, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.
-
NHL to allow players to compete at Winter Olympics in 2026 and 2030
Commissioner Gary Bettman announced today during the league's all-star festivities that its players will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy, and at the 2030 Games, which is currently without a host city.
Vancouver
-
Hockey families on both sides of border demand answers from twin B.C. entrepreneurs
Missing refunds, cancelled or non-existent tournament registration, shoddy equipment, disorganization, and poor communication costing parents hundreds or thousands of dollars are among allegations on both sides of the border that has caught the attention of U.S. law enforcement agencies.
-
B.C.'s health minister supports federal government's delay of MAID expansion
B.C.'s health minister says he supports the Canadian government's decision to delay expansion for medical assistance in dying, or MAID, until 2027.
-
NHL to allow players to compete at Winter Olympics in 2026 and 2030
Commissioner Gary Bettman announced today during the league's all-star festivities that its players will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy, and at the 2030 Games, which is currently without a host city.