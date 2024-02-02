Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring for enthusiastic crowd

With a twinkle in his eye, Wiarton Willie’s interpreter, South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Jay Kirkland, told a crowd of 1000 frigid onlookers what they wanted to hear — An early spring, is right around the corner.

“Fabulous. Woohoo! An early spring,” said Susan Walters, who came with her family to watch Wiarton Willie’s winter weather prediction ceremony, outside the Wiarton Arena.

For the third consecutive year, Wiarton Willie emerged from his burrow to not see his shadow, and therefore, herald in an early spring.

“We’re big skiers and snowshoers, so we’re slightly worried we’re not going to get a lot of snow sports in the next few weeks, however, Willie has to call it as he sees it,” said an enthusiastic member of the crowd.

A P.A. day for thousands of area school children, meant there was a much larger youth contingent at Friday’s ceremony. Many of them went home cold, but happy, that winter may be on its way out the door.

“I think the winter has been pretty fun, but the snow is getting kind of annoying, so I’m pretty happy with an early spring,” said Ellie and Rose from Kincardine.

“I’m from Owen Sound, and I came because I love Willie. His prediction was amazing, and I’m so happy with an early spring,” said Paisley and her family.

One of the young Wiarton Willie fans watching prediction ceremony in Wiarton. Feb. 2, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)Wiarton Willie joins Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie Sam, Quebec’s Fred la Marmotte, and Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil, with his early spring prediction.

“We came out because my son wanted to for his birthday, and we got what we wanted. An early spring,” said Heather and Mason, from Dobbinton.

“We’re from Waterloo. I thought it was great. I was hoping for an early spring, so it turned out great for me,” Sam told CTV News.

“I really enjoyed it. I’m really glad it’s an early spring. I’m also from Waterloo. My first time here, and it was such a great event. I loved it,” added Sarah.

Now that prediction morning is over, the Wiarton Willie Festival can begin. There’s a weekend full of activities, including human foosball, chili eating contests, and curling bonspiels, happening all weekend long.

Kirkland called the event, a mid-winter homecoming, “The whole town comes together. They come back to Wiarton in the winter to get rid of the blues,” he said.

You can learn more about the Wiarton Willie Festival and Willie’s nearly 70 year history of predictions, by visiting the Wiarton Willie website.

South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Jay Kirkland proclaims “No shadow, an early spring” at Wiarton Willie prediction ceremony on Feb. 2, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)