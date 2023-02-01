Wiarton, Ont. preparing for invasion of 'Wiarton Willie' fans on Thursday

You can forgive Wiarton Willie and his human interpreter if they’re a little nervous on Wednesday — it’s the first prediction ceremony for both of them.

“We have a new mayor, Mayor Michi. He’s been practicing his ‘groundhog-ese,' and he’s excited for his first prediction ceremony. We’re looking forward to have our albino groundhog back, all the way from Cleveland, so he’s ready for his big debut live at 8:07 [a.m.] tomorrow,” explained Town of South Bruce Peninsula’s Wiarton Willie Festival Organizer, and Manager of Economic Development, Danielle Edwards.

Following his untimely death due to a tooth abscess in late 2020, followed by two virtual prediction ceremonies due to COVID-19 restrictions, Wiarton Willie’s 67th annual winter weather prediction ceremony will return to an in-person event on Thursday morning.

A crowd of 1,000 or more are expected to greet the prognosticating marmot at 8:07 am.

“We’ve been a couple of years, virtual, so it’s been nice to see everybody back. People we haven’t seen in a couple years, for the businesses in town. We look forward to a large crowd tomorrow morning for the prediction ceremony,” said Laura Lisk, chair of Wiarton’s Chamber of Commerce.

Wiarton Willie in his enclosure in Wiarton, Ont. in November 2022. (Source: Town of South Bruce Peninsula)

Legend has it, if Willie sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t see his shadow, spring is just around the corner. Last year, Wiarton Willie’s brown-coated understudy predicted an early spring.

“I certainly hope he doesn’t see his shadow, and spring is here soon, and we get to see some colour and tulips. That’s my preference,” said Lisk, who is also a local real estate agent.

Whatever Willie sees or doesn’t, Wiarton is just happy he’s back, and the crowds that come with him.

“It’s not just tourists that come up. It is a homecoming for the community. It’s just a fantastic event, and we’re just thrilled to have it back, live in person, again,” said Edwards.

Prediction morning is just the start of the Wiarton Willie Festival. A weekend full of family friendly events, including outdoor skating and foosball, axe throwing, and a trackless train resumes on Saturday morning.

To learn more you can visit the Town of South Bruce Peninsula’s website.