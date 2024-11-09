Where to catch your local Remembrance Day service, and road closures to keep in mind for November 11

Remembrance Day is Monday, and CTV London will be streaming local ceremonies live online.

The cenotaph service begins at 10:45 a.m. Monday.

We'll also have full coverage on CTV News at 6:00 and 11:00 p.m.

City of London

Temporary road closures will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in preparation for the parade ahead of the 2024 London Remembrance Day ceremony.

7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

• Dufferin Avenue will be closed between Clarence Street and Waterloo Street

• Wellington Street will be closed between Wolfe Street and Queens Avenue

Sections of Dufferin Avenue and Wellington Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2024. (Source: City of London)

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

• Dundas Street from Wellington Street to Waterloo Street

• Waterloo Street from Dundas Street to Dufferin Avenue

• Dufferin Avenue from Waterloo Street to Clarence Street

Sections of Dundas Street, Waterloo Street and Dufferin Avenue will also be closed from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2024. (Source: City of London)

What’s open and closed

As many residents pay tribute to veterans on Remembrance Day, there are some closures to keep in mind on Monday, Nov. 11.

Open:

• Schools

• Shopping malls

• LCBO - Stores will open at 12 p.m. until 9 p.m.

• Grocery stores

Closed:

• Banks

• Federal government offices

• Canada Post