What does this pile of used syringes say about London, Ont.’s Needle Drop Box program?

Recent photos of used syringes discarded around a yellow needle drop box in the Old East Village have sparked vastly different reactions from Londoners.

“The amount that were there was literally shocking,” said a long-time Old East Village resident who asked that CTV News not use their name. “It’s very disrespectful to our neighbourhood while the city is trying to convince other neighbourhoods to take on some of the responsibility for our homeless people.”

On Thursday, they were walking through a municipal parking lot north of Dundas Street when they spotted the needles and sharps containers.

City Councillor Susan Stevenson posted photos on social media writing, “That's a LOT of needles and sharps containers. If we hand them out, how do we arrange pick ups? The containers don't fit in the very large needle drop box.”

A social media post by Councillor Susan Stevenson regarding used syringes outside a needle drop box in the Old East Village from Oct. 2023. (Source: Susan Stevenson/X)

CTV News sought answers from the agency responsible for the yellow bin program.

“It was actually cleaned up by the time we heard about it,” said Megan Van Boheemen, director of Harm Reduction Services at Regional HIV/AIDS Connection. “They are emptied weekly. We work with a company that brings those to us each week to dispose of them.”

There’s a 24-hour dispatch phone number on the bins to report when drop boxes are full or syringes are discovered on public property.

Van Boheemen had a different reaction to seeing the photos.

She suggested someone was trying to do the right thing, “When I see that, I see people perhaps coming up to a bin that is full and needs to be emptied, but still putting needles in a space where they will get disposed of properly.”

Used syringes outside a needle drop box in the Old East Village from Oct. 2023 (Source: Submitted)

The bin is large enough to accommodate all three sizes of sharps disposal containers provided as part of harm reduction programs.

Sharps containers are labelled with all 23 locations in the core area where needle disposal bins can be found.

The locations and collection frequencies can change to meet local needs.

Van Boheemen said there are resources to answer the most common questions about the program, including the Regional HIV/AIDS Connection website and the City of London website.

“Its scary. It’s not something folks are familiar with,” she admitted. “We’re interested in hearing what people have to say. We’re interested in engaging with the community.”