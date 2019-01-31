

CTV London





Newly released police documents reveal convicted killer Elizabeth Wettlaufer admitted to police she injected another patient in a long-term care facility.

The former nurse was sentenced to life in prison in 2017 for murdering eight seniors in her care. She also admitted to harming six others with insulin injections.

The latest revelation outlined in a police document reveals Elizabeth Wettlaufer told Woodstock police in a jailhouse interview that she injected a 77-year-old woman with a small amount of insulin at Meadow Park Care facility in London in 2014.

The woman was in palliative care at the time and died soon after. But due to cremation, there was no proof the injection caused her death.

Police probed the allegation, spoke with the hospital and the family and believed she did commit the offence "assault with a weapon," based on the evidence.

Police also noted the woman’s family did not want to press charges and did not want their name in the public eye.

The incident would mark the 15th patient she injected with unnecessary insulin while working as a nurse.

Wettlaufer's offences took place between 2007 and 2016.

She pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault in 2017.

One of the first-degree murder counts relates to another patient at Meadow Park, Arpad Horvath.

A public inquiry was launched to look into how her crimes went undetected for so long.