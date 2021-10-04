Western University to have presence in downtown London

London, Ont. -

Western University is now part of London's downtown core.

The school recently purchased the Greene-Swift Building at 450 Talbot St. for $7.3 million.

There are no exact plans yet, but in a statement Western president Alan Shepard said he is excited by the opportunity to strengthen the university’s partnership with the city.

“Some proposed ideas include using the space for galleries and concerts, and a site where we could deliver courses, public lectures and poster sessions that share our research with the public.”

The building was originally constructed in 1906.

Western says the proximity of local restaurants, Covent Garden Market, Budweiser Gardens and the business district made it an ideal location.