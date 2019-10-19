Alumni of Western University were all over campus today for Homecoming Weekend.

Festivities began Friday night, and culminated with a tailgate party and football game at td stadium this afternoon.

Among those partying in the parking lot were the Vanier cup championship teams from 1989 and 1994 who were celebrating their respective 30th and 25th anniversaries.

On the field, the Western Mustangs were trying to complete an undefeated regular season for the third straight year.

A nice crowd in the west stands of TD Stadium for the homecoming game, and those in attendance got to witness history.

Kicker Mark Liegghio connected on six field goals, which gave him the all-time career record for most made kicks in Canadian University history.

The game would be a defensive battle, but Western would manage a couple rushing touchdowns to take the lead for good.

The Mustangs complete the 8/0 season with a 32-23 win over Ottawa.

They have now won 30 consecutive regular season games.

The Stangs have home field throughout the OUA playoffs.