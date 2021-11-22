'We're scared. We're all scared': Hamilton Road-area fires worry residents

London police, including a Forensic Identification Unit, are seen parked on Price Street near Hamilton Road on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. A car fire next to a home at the intersection is the latest concerning fire in the area, according to residents.(Sean Irvine / CTV News) London police, including a Forensic Identification Unit, are seen parked on Price Street near Hamilton Road on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. A car fire next to a home at the intersection is the latest concerning fire in the area, according to residents.(Sean Irvine / CTV News)

London Top Stories