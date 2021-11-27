Water operation in Greenway Park area
London police and fire department were on scene of a water rescue in Greenway Park in London, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Jaden Lee-Lincoln/CTV London)
Windsor, Ont. -
A water operation is underway in the Greenway Park area near Wharncliffe Road and Riverside Drive.
A rescue crew attended the area with two boats circling the water Saturday morning.
Few details are known at this time, but the London Fire Department confirms they are assisting police with the matter.
This is a developing story, more to come.