Warnings end for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton
All watches and warnings for the London area have come to an end.
The main risk on Thursday was heavy rain due to the slow movement of the storm. Potential hazards included torrential rain with totals of between 50 - 75mm possible in London, and up to 100mm of rain possible in Sarnia-Lambton.
It has been a stormy week after Wednesday's round of severe weather.
London’s forecast for the rest of the week:
Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26 and humidex values of 36.
Saturday: Sunny. High 29.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.
Monday: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent of showers. High 25.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.
Major immigration backlog leaving thousands of trained health-care professionals on the sidelines
As hospitals across the country struggle under the weight of major staffing shortages, an immigration backlog described by lawyers as the worst they have ever seen is leaving qualified health professionals sitting on the sidelines.
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
Amnesty International: Ukrainian bases in communities endangering civilians
Ukrainian forces have exposed civilians to Russian attacks at times by basing themselves in schools, residential buildings and other places in populated areas, according to The Associated Press and a new report from Amnesty International.
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than US$4M
A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than US$4 million, significantly less than the $150 million being sought, in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Brittney Griner recognized with WNBA moment of silence
Following Brittney Griner's sentencing in Russia to nine years in prison Thursday, WNBA players, coaches and fans locked arms and tried to send the American basketball star strength during a moment of silence.
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
Pelosi: China cannot stop U.S. officials from visiting Taiwan
China will not isolate Taiwan by preventing U.S. officials from travelling there, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday in Tokyo, wrapping up her Asia tour highlighted by a visit to Taipei that infuriated China.
Statistics Canada to release jobs numbers for July
Statistics Canada expects to release its labour force survey for July this morning.
Earth is spinning faster, new record for shortest day set in June
The Earth completed its shortest day on record in late June, completing one spin in less than 24 hours and beating the previous record set in 2020.
Gordon Chaplin Park cricket pitch in Cambridge vandalized
The cricket pitch at Gordon Chaplin Park in Cambridge was vandalized last month, just two weeks after the cricket pitch in Waterloo Park was damaged by fireworks.
PHOTO GALLERY | Elora residents dealing with storm damage
Cleanup is underway after a fast-moving summer storm swept across southwestern Ontario Wednesday evening.
Cyclist airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following collision with train in Guelph
A 32-year-old cyclist from Guelph was transported to a Hamilton hospital by air ambulance following a collision with a train Thursday evening.
Windsor-Essex watches and warnings end, more rain on the way
Watches and warnings have all come to an end in Windsor-Essex but full sunshine doesn’t return to the forecast until next week.
Missing elderly man might be headed for Windsor, Ont.: Toronto police
Toronto police are requesting the public’s help locating a 96-year-old man who has been missing since Monday and might possibly be on his way to Windsor, Ont.
Windsor-Essex hospitals in need of nurses, call results of recent survey 'very concerning'
Windsor Regional Hospital officials say there are about 100 nursing positions open at the hospital, however, it has become more difficult to recruit new hires.
Animal protection groups left scrambling ahead of import ban
Animal protection groups are left scrambling to get dogs to Canada.
Adjala-Tosorontio man wanted by police
The OPP need help from the public to find 39-year-old Matthew Rozins, who has a warrant out for his arrest.
New schools set to open in Simcoe County
With a growing number of people moving into the region, the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) has several new projects underway to help accommodate the demand.
Terminated faculty call for a 'no' vote to Laurentian's plan of arrangement
A group representing some of the terminated faculty members at Laurentian University are urging fellow creditors to vote no on the school's plan of arrangement. Laurentian needs a 'yes' vote to be able to exit CCAA protection but the letter suggests all parties need to go back to the bargaining table to get creditors a better deal.
Sudbury nursing student enrollment steady, officials say
Officials at Cambrian College say enrollment in both the Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Practical Nursing has remained steady throughout the pandemic and it's expected to remain consistent for the intakes this fall.
City of North Bay assisting local companies find employees
The City of North Bay will launch a pilot project this fall to help local companies find employees.
NEW THIS MORNING | OC Transpo warns commuters 'more bus trip cancellations' possible into next week
OC Transpo says a "few short-term factors" will result in continued bus trip cancellations into next week, including higher-than-usual sick leaves and normal seasonal vacations.
Queensway Carleton Hospital being 'creative' with staffing to keep emergency department open
The clinical director of the emergency department at the Queensway Carleton Hospital insists the hospital in Ottawa's west end is being "more creative" with its staffing models to care for patients and keep the emergency department open this summer.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 5-7
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend in August.
Drake tests negative for COVID, reschedules OVO Fest
OVO Fest’s Young Money Reunion concert is back on one a week after Drake announced it was being postponed due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.
Toronto awaits drug decriminalization decision after 7 months
As Toronto waits to hear whether the federal government will grant its request to decriminalize the possession of illicit drugs for personal use, harm reduction advocates say approval is urgently needed as governments fail to match the gravity of the opioid crisis.
Gunman in Montreal-area killing spree was released from institution despite 'significant risk'
The gunman at the centre of a seemingly random killing spree that claimed the lives of three people in Montreal and Laval over a 24-hour period was allowed to continue living outside a mental health facility even though a psychiatrist deemed he was a "significant risk to public safety" due to his mental state last spring.
Quebec health workers to offer vaccinations in care homes
Quebec health-care workers will travel directly to long-term care facilities (CHSLDs) and private seniors' residences to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
Additional year of construction -- and traffic disruptions -- for Lafontaine tunnel revamp
Transport Minister Francois Bonardel said engineers discovered the tunnel is in worse shape than expected while doing the work.
Investigation shows thousands exposed in P.E.I. arts centre data breach
The full impact of a data breach at Prince Edward Island’s largest arts centre is now clear. The results of a recently completed investigation show thousands of people had their personal information exposed.
Kalin’s Call: More communities under heat warnings; hot weather will extend into weekend
Additional areas of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were placed under heat warnings by Environment Canada on Thursday.
Halifax residents warned about release of high-risk sex offender
Police are warning Halifax residents about a high-risk sex offender who is living in the area.
Fire damages Fort Garry community center rink
Fire damaged part of a Fort Garry skating rink Thursday night.
Tornado near Teulon, Man. turns up questions about reliability of cell phone alert system
There are concerns over the national public alerting system after a tornado touched down Tuesday night east of Teulon, Man.
Flames sign Huberdeau to 8-year, $84 million extension
The Flames got a Johnny to sign on the dotted line Thursday, it was just that it turned out to be a Huberdeau, not a Gaudreau.
Governing UCP denied application for Calgary Pride Parade, while other parties accepted
Calgary Pride is once again allowing political parties to march in the parade, but the governing United Conservative Party did not meet the threshold to grant its application to participate.
City of Calgary works to repair damage left by Tuesday's fires inside city hall
A significant amount of damage was sustained inside Calgary's municipal building following an incident that took place earlier this week.
'They're not thinking about hockey': Little appetite for first-ever summer world juniors tournament
The shadow of scandal hangs over the World Junior Championships set to start in Edmonton next week.
Hallway patient care no longer needed, but Alberta hospital staff say root causes not addressed
Health care staff are urging the province to take action as Edmonton hospitals moved patients into hallways amid what Alberta Health Services called a long-weekend induced "high demand for acute care services."
Following COVID-19 payout to health chief, Alberta tightening bonus payment rules
The Alberta government is tightening the rules around employee bonuses in light of the six-figure payout to the chief medical officer of health during COVID-19.
Solutions sought to lifeguard shortage affecting B.C. pools and swim programs
Cities and swim training providers are looking for solutions to the lifeguard shortage that’s been impacting pools and programs across the country.
82-year-old former teacher arrested on historical sex assault allegations in North Vancouver
Mounties in North Vancouver say they have arrested an 82-year-old man for sexual assaults he allegedly committed while working as an elementary school teacher more than 40 years ago.
'A tornado of fire': More evacuations as Keremeos wildfire grows
New evacuation orders have been issued as the Keremeos Creek wildfire continues to grow.