

CTV London





Elgin OPP are hoping the public can help them find a wanted man.

Police are looking for John Lebreton, 30, of Central Elgin.

He was last seen near Talbot Street and Burwell Road in St. Thomas around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Lebreton is described as Indigenous, 6'1, 320 lbs, with dark hair in a buzz cut, and unshaven.

He was last seen wearing a black Under Armour sweater, blue shirt, black shorts and he was carrying a blue, black and white coloured Under Armour backpack.

He is potentially dangerous.

Call 9-1-1 or OPP if you see him.