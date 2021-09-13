Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic opening at White Oaks Mall

Exeter, Ont. -

A multi-day walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic is opening at White Oaks Mall in south London, Ont.

According to the Middlesex-London Health Unit, after 13 days at Masonville Place, the clinic will shift locations starting Tuesday morning.

The health unit also says the latest mall-based location is keeping with the strategy of offering the vaccine in neighbourhoods that have lower vaccination rates in ways that are as easy and convenient as possible for area residents.

“The success of our first mall-based clinic has shown that providing the COVID-19 vaccine in a retail setting is a viable and effective way to reach people who may not have been able to attend one of the mass vaccination or pop-up clinics,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, Medical Officer of Health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

The clinic will be set up inside the mall between Bath and Body Works and Sephora.

It will operate from Tuesday, Sept. 14 until Saturday, Sept. 25 and will be open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic will offer both first and second doses of vaccine, in the hopes of reaching those who are not yet protected and who haven’t been able to be vaccinated due to barriers including convenience, availability and transportation challenges.

The walk-in vaccination clinic Masonville exceeded expectations, according to health unit staff, administering more than 2,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 52 per cent of which were first doses.

For more information about the health unit’s walk-in, pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics and a complete list of clinic dates and times can be found on the health unit’s website.