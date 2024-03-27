Virtual welding simulators to help fill skilled trades shortages
Adam Smyth is helping Hamsa Ali learn how to weld, and they’re not melting any metal to do it.
“So right now, he’s a little bit off on his angle, so if he rotates his wrist to the right a little bit, and move a little bit closer, he’ll be in the green. Now he can pull the trigger and do the weld,” said Smyth, while watching Ali weld using virtual reality (VR).
Stratford’s Technical Training Group (TTG) is one of the first in our region to use a Virtual Reality Welding Simulator to train students in the precise art of melding metal. With a VR attachment to the front of the welding helmet, and some specially designed hardware, anyone can learn the intricacies of welding, without actually having to melt metal.
“This is good for any age group. We can take it to trade shows, or schools, and have kids of any age try it, and see what welding is like,” said Smyth.
The Canadian Welding Bureau says the country needs to fill 20,000 to 30,000 welding positions due to retirements, in the next decade.
Most of those recruits will have no previous welding experience, and welding practice can be expensive.
“Raw materials is always a huge thing. That’s already expensed to the customer. Small and medium sized businesses can’t afford to expense extra raw materials out to do that preliminary training,” said Larry Livingstone, chair of the Huron Manufacturing Association.
A virtual welding simulator in use at Technical Training Group’s shop in Stratford on March 22, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
The VR welding simulators are the newest offering from Huronia Welding and Industrial Supplies in Goderich, which just started selling the Lincoln Electric and Miller Electric Virtual Reality simulators this month.
“It’s not brand new technology, but it is brand new for us, and we’re one of the first ones in Canada that are able to do it,” said Huronia Welding salesperson, Nathan Swartz.
For Huronia Welding owner Doug Fines, virtual reality is not something he thought he’d ever be in the business of, but desperate times call for innovative measures.
A virtual welding simulator in use at Technical Training Group’s shop in Stratford on March 22, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)“We need the welders, so we need to build that skill set, to ultimately use the products we sell, too,” said Fines.
At the Technical Training Group, where they provide apprentice and pre-apprentice skilled trades training, the VR welding simulator is already being used on a daily basis.
“It has indicators right on the screen. How far away you are from the plate, the angle, your aim, and where the weld is actually going on. It gives you an indicator of what your travel speed should be to keep you in line with things. It’s quite amazing, really,” said TTG Welding Instructor, Adam Smyth.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Families shocked after Niagara Falls hotel cancels bookings made year in advance of solar eclipse
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
Trudeau writes to premiers opposed to carbon tax, says he's open to 'credible' alternatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined the flurry of political leaders penning open letters about the carbon tax, publishing a formal response to Canadian premiers opposed to the marquee Liberal policy, imploring them to come up with a better climate action plan.
Eva Mendes opens up about her acting hiatus after having kids with Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes has opened up about her transition from actress to full-time mom to her kids with actor partner Ryan Gosling.
B.C. woman's DNA test reveals her best friend of two decades is also her half-sister
When Paula Blanchard learned that her biological father was a stranger, she could have assumed she might be meeting some new relatives. What she didn't know was that by the time she solved the mystery, one of those relatives would turn out to be her best friend of 20 years.
Environment Canada issues weather warnings for 6 provinces
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for six provinces over freezing rain, heavy snowfall and strong winds.
Statistics Canada says population growth rate in 2023 was highest since 1957
Statistics Canada says the country posted its highest annual population growth rate in more than six decades last year.
48 stolen vehicles seized, 150 charges laid in Toronto police investigations
Officers say 48 vehicles with a combined value of just under $4 million were recently seized as part of a Toronto police investigation focused on the trafficking, shipping, and re-vinning of stolen vehicles.
'There was no other choice... Do or die,' says first Canadian in the country to try new infection treatment
An Ottawa-area woman has become the first in the country to test out a new kind of therapy for treatment-resistant infections that happen in some patients who receive hip or knee replacements.
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.