LONDON, ONT. -- A video of a crash in London, Ont. posted to social media is gaining lots of attention Wednesday morning however it was not a hit and run despite how it may look.

The video from a dashcam was captured at the intersection of Clarke Road and Dundas Street.

It shows a white Volvo collide with the back of a motorcycle before running over the bike and leaving the view of the camera.

However, London police say this was not a hit and run and they have investigated the incident.

London police released the following statement:

“This was not a hit and run. All drivers remained at the collision and no one wished to pursue charges in relation to this incident. No injuries were reported.”

Police say no more information will be released as no charges are being pursued.