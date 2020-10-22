LONDON, ONT. -- Graphic Content Warning - A video of an LTC bus operator being allegedly assaulted for asking a passenger to wear a mask has surfaced online.

"Listen I have a PHD maam, what do you do for a living? Ok, then go drive the bus, I came on the bus I had a mask," says the rider in the video.

In the video the operator is seen talking to the maskless rider who becomes more irate.

Near the end of the video the rider gets up from her seat and allegedly makes contact with the driver.

LTC general manager Kelly Paleczny confirmed the incident took place on Sept. 24, and police were called to the scene where the rider was charged.

Paleczny adds the rider has been banned from using the service, and the discussion of mask confrontation has been front and centre for the transit board.