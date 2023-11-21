Victim of Highway 401 crash identified

One person has been killed after a transport crash on Highway 401 near Woodstock, Ont. Tuesday morning.

According to Oxford County OPP, the crash happened in the westbound lanes between Norwich Avenue and Sweaburg Road at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday with OPP, paramedics and fire crews attending the scene.

Upon arrival, first responders located a transport truck in the ditch along the highway engulfed in flames. The guardrails along that section had been knocked out.

In an update from OPP, the driver of the transport truck has since been identified as a 59 year old from Windsor.

The highway was closed in that section for several hours while police investigated, with traffic being re-routed through Woodstock. The highway fully reopened late afternoon.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team, Urban Search and Rescue Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive Disposal Unit, and OPP Forensic Identification Services are assisting with the investigation.

Oxford County OPP Const. Patti Cote said they’re asking anyone who may have seen the crash to get in touch with them.

“At this point I don’t have any cause how that happened. But we are asking anybody that witnessed the accident to call us at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. The transport truck did suffer significant impact at the front end, and as I say the investigation is still ongoing,” she said.

OPP are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 401 near Woodstock. Nov. 21, 2023. (Source: OPP)