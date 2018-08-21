Featured
Victim in fatal crash near Clinton identified
File
CTV London
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 3:33PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 22, 2018 4:06PM EDT
OPP have identified the person who was killed in a two vehicle crash near Clinton Tuesday afternoon.
Police say Jonathan Wain, 22, of Central Huron was pronounced dead at the scene after a westbound car on Highway 8 crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a minivan.
The driver of the minivan, Nancy Phillips and her passenger, John Phillips, 68, both from Clinton remain in hospital in good condition.
Witnesses are asked to call OPP.