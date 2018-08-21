

CTV London





OPP have identified the person who was killed in a two vehicle crash near Clinton Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Jonathan Wain, 22, of Central Huron was pronounced dead at the scene after a westbound car on Highway 8 crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a minivan.

The driver of the minivan, Nancy Phillips and her passenger, John Phillips, 68, both from Clinton remain in hospital in good condition.

Witnesses are asked to call OPP.