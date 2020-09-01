Advertisement
No injuries following St. Thomas garage fire
Published Tuesday, September 1, 2020 6:31AM EDT
The exterior of a garage in St. Thomas is heavily damaged by fire. (Source: St. Thomas Fire via Twitter)
LONDON, ONT -- St. Thomas firefighters were able to prevent a garage fire from spreading and limited the damage to the exterior of the building Monday evening.
Around 5:40 p.m. crews responded to multiple reports of a garage fire on Manitoba Street.
Once on scene the fire was quickly brought under control to limit its spread.
Fire officials say the damage was limited to the exterior, however a detailed damage estimate has not been released.
It was not immediately clear how the fire began, updates will be provided as they become available.