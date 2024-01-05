Victim impact statements continue in London in trial of Nathaniel Veltman
The sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of killing four members of a London, Ont. Muslim family, continues Friday with impact statements being read.
Talat Afzaal, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah were all killed while their nine-year-old son survived his injuries.A relative of a Muslim family killed by a man who ran them down with his truck in 2021 told a London, Ontario courtroom that she lost her sense of safety after the attack.
Speaking at the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Hina Islam recalled picking up clothes from her grand-niece's bedroom floor a day after the June 6, 2021 murders and "desperately seeking solace" in her scent for the final time.
Veltman was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk.
A total of 68 victim or community impact statements have been prepared for the sentencing hearing before Justice Renee Pomerance.
On Jan. 23, the Crown is expected to argue Veltman’s actions were terrorist activity, which the defence disputes.
On that date, Veltman will be given a chance to speak to the judge himself.
His lawyers told CTV News Wednesday it’s a decision Veltman alone can make and he has yet to decide if he will address the court.
It’s up to the judge whether or not she will return with a sentence on Jan. 23, or if she will reserve her decision for a later court date.
A conviction of first-degree murder comes with a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
Each of the convictions – four first degree murder and one for attempted murder – will run concurrently.
According to his defence lawyers, if Veltman is found guilty of terrorist activity, it will become a part of his parole application sometime in 2046, if he is given credit for time already served.
Veltman has been in custody since the night of the attack on June 6, 2021.
— With files from The Canadian Press
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in Canada in 2024
From health care to artificial intelligence, here are some of the top skills and industries that will be in high demand in 2024.
'It's hard to explain to him that his mom is already gone': Grieving husband speaks out following wife's tragic death
A grieving Woodstock, Ont., husband is speaking out to thank the public following the tragic death of his wife. Daryl Salise also wants the community to know more about his beloved Ailene.
Here are the product recalls Canadians should know about this week
Various items were recalled in Canada this week, including baby walkers, powdered formula, and personal massagers.
Trains collide on Indonesia's main island of Java, killing at least 4 people
Two trains collided on Indonesia’s main island of Java on Friday, causing carriages to buckle and overturn and killing at least four people, officials said.
Crossing guard reassigned after handing out candy canes
A school crossing guard in Tavistock, Ont. says she was moved from her usual post after dressing as Mrs. Claus and handing out candy canes ahead of the holidays.
Another 19 documents unsealed in lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein
A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Thursday, adding several hundred pages to the fountain of information detailing how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.
A Chinese chess player says he's going to court after losing his title over a defecation
A competitor in Chinese chess says he has sued the national association in China for mental distress after he was stripped of a title for drinking alcohol and defecating in the bathtub of his hotel room at a recent competition.
Only 4 per cent of opioid overdose patients were prescribed drugs to manage addiction in week after hospital visit: Ontario study
A new study has found that only one in 18 people who ended up in hospital in Ontario after an opioid overdose were prescribed drugs known to help manage opioid use disorders in the following week, despite this mitigation strategy being recommended in Canada for years.
Movie reviews: 'Night Swim' is waterlogged and never gets out of the shallow end
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Night Swim,' 'All Of Us Strangers' and 'Good Grief.'
Kitchener
-
Crossing guard reassigned after handing out candy canes
A school crossing guard in Tavistock, Ont. says she was moved from her usual post after dressing as Mrs. Claus and handing out candy canes ahead of the holidays.
-
$50K reward for tip in Lucas Shortreed case has been claimed
OPP have paid out the $50,000 reward after two people were found guilty of the hit and run collision that killed Lucas Shortreed in 2008.
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows smash-and-grab at Stratford, Ont. jewelry store
Stratford police have released video of a smash-and-grab robbery at a Stratford, Ont., jewelry store as officers continue to search for the people responsible.
Windsor
-
Record-low ice coverage reported on the Great Lakes
Ice coverage on the Great Lakes is at a record low, according to the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research at the University of Windsor.
-
Victim impact statements continue in London in trial of Nathaniel Veltman
The sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of killing four members of a London, Ont. Muslim family, continues Friday with impact statements being read.
-
Firefighters surprise sleeping couple after fire engulfs car, smoke alarms fail to sound off
Firefighters in Lakeshore surprised a sleeping couple inside their home after a fire broke out inside a parked car early Thursday morning.
Barrie
-
Small dog tragically snatched by coyote from owner's leash in Barrie park
A Pomeranian dog was snatched from its owner's leash while walking through Sunnidale Park in Barrie this week.
-
Company honoured for being Orillia's oldest continuously-operating business
Sanderson Monuments stands acknowledged as arguably the longest-serving business in Simcoe County, tracing its roots back to 1872 when it was established by RJ Sanderson, an English mason captivated by the charm of Orillia.
-
Alleged human trafficker from Wasaga Beach seeks bail
Hung Lam appeared in bail court in Barrie on Thursday, seeking to be released from custody until issues arose over his proposed bail plan.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman 'terrified' after she was threatened, scammed out of $5,500 by fake CRA employee
An Ontario woman says she was “terrified” after receiving threats from someone pretending to work for the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) who scammed her out of $5,500 last month.
-
Crossing guard reassigned after handing out candy canes
A school crossing guard in Tavistock, Ont. says she was moved from her usual post after dressing as Mrs. Claus and handing out candy canes ahead of the holidays.
-
Northern Ont. attacker throws bleach in victim’s eyes
A victim had to be treated in hospital after an unknown assailant threw bleach into their eyes early in the morning Jan. 3 in Hearst, Ont.
Ottawa
-
2023 was the slowest year for home sales in Ottawa in 13 years
The Ottawa Real Estate Board says 11,978 homes and condominiums were sold in Ottawa in 2023, down 11 per cent from 2022. The average price of homes sold in Ottawa in 2023 was $667,794, down 5.5 per cent from 2022.
-
It feels like January: Cold weekend in the forecast for Ottawa, with snow expected early next week
It will be a cold first weekend of January in Ottawa, and the first significant snowfall of the year is expected early next week.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 5-7
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in the Ottawa area during the first weekend of 2024.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman 'terrified' after she was threatened, scammed out of $5,500 by fake CRA employee
An Ontario woman says she was “terrified” after receiving threats from someone pretending to work for the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) who scammed her out of $5,500 last month.
-
Five injured after car crashes into North York townhouse
Five people are in hospital after a vehicle crashed into a North York townhouse just after midnight Friday as crews work to contain a natural gas leak in the area.
-
Here are some of the most expensive houses that sold for over $10M in Toronto in 2023
Luxury house sales in Toronto surpassing $10 million surged by 10 per cent in 2023, according to a real estate broker who says a new tax nudged sellers to the finish line.
Montreal
-
'A generous soul': Friends raise funds for Montreal victim's family after fatal hit-and-run
One of the victims killed in a hit-and-run on New Year's Day in Montreal is being remembered as 'a kind man' and 'a generous soul' who was taken far too soon.
-
'False start for winter' in Quebec disappoints tourists, forces cities to adapt
An unusually mild start to winter in Quebec has discouraged tourists hoping for a winter wonderland, left litter visible on the streets of Montreal and at times diminished traffic to some of the province's popular ski slopes.
-
Students, parents waiting for Quebec to outline catch-up plan for return to class after strikes end
Students in elementary and high schools will be back in the classroom next week, but catching up may be a challenge. Plans are being made to catch up for time lost to school strikes, including cancelling vacations or having classes on weekends.
Atlantic
-
40 years after being convicted, New Brunswick men exonerated in 1983 killing
Two New Brunswick men whose 1984 murder convictions were recently overturned by the federal justice minister have been formally declared not guilty.
-
Bitter cold for Friday and the weekend; heavy snow a risk Sunday into Monday in the Maritimes
A real winter-like forecast is expected for the Maritimes over the next few days as frigid conditions into the weekend are followed by a chance at some heavy snow Sunday into Monday.
-
N.S. emergency rooms overwhelmed as patients turn up ill
Steady flu and COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia are leading to overwhelmed emergency rooms.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg ER records busiest day ever over holidays: union
The union representing Manitoba nurses says members were kept busy over the holiday season thanks to the triple whammy of influenza, RSV and COVID-19.
-
Four-legged friend set to become newest firefighter for WFPS
Winnipeg firefighters are getting a furry friend to go after arsonists.
-
Man injured during altercation with Winnipeg police, third incident in a week
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during an encounter with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), the third such incident reported in a week in the city.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 2 hurt in Brentwood home invasion, police say no risk to public
Calgary police are investigating a home invasion in a northwest community, the second such incident in less than 12 hours, and officials say one person has died.
-
Alberta is already preparing for a possible drought this spring
Your snow shovel and booster cables may be collecting dust and while many people are glad to avoid the hassles of winter, the warm and dry conditions are also potentially concerning.
-
A Canadian accused can stand trial in English or French. That can get complicated, but is seen as crucial
Little of Richard Robert Mantha's trial will be in English. The 59-year-old's proceedings will be held in French – by his request and as is his right.
Edmonton
-
Mother, two others charged in Edmonton toddler's overdose death
Edmonton police announced Thursday they've laid charges against three people in connection to the September drug-overdose death of a toddler.
-
Alberta daycare operators considering dumping $10-a-day program, association says
Parents across Alberta could be paying more for daycare as early as next month.
-
'Residents are feeling unsafe': Edmonton politicians respond to news of extortion scheme
Edmonton's mayor has been in contact with businesses impacted by an extortion scheme, a spokesperson for his office confirms.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s lack of snow could spell trouble for drought, wildfires next summer
Experts predict generally milder and drier conditions than usual will persist this winter, meaning a low snowpack—a cause for concern after last summer's devastating wildfires.
-
219 in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C.'s 1st update of 2024
Nearly four years after B.C. confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus that would come to be known as COVID-19, the province begins 2024 with 219 people in hospital with the disease.
-
YVR facing critical control tower shortages amid Canada-wide air safety concerns
Vancouver International Airport’s air traffic control centre is facing one of the worst staffing shortages in the country amid several signs of deteriorating safety.