Victim impact statements continue in London in trial of Nathaniel Veltman

The sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of killing four members of a London, Ont. Muslim family, continues Friday with impact statements being read.

Talat Afzaal, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah were all killed while their nine-year-old son survived his injuries.A relative of a Muslim family killed by a man who ran them down with his truck in 2021 told a London, Ontario courtroom that she lost her sense of safety after the attack.

Speaking at the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Hina Islam recalled picking up clothes from her grand-niece's bedroom floor a day after the June 6, 2021 murders and "desperately seeking solace" in her scent for the final time.

Veltman was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk.

A total of 68 victim or community impact statements have been prepared for the sentencing hearing before Justice Renee Pomerance.

On Jan. 23, the Crown is expected to argue Veltman’s actions were terrorist activity, which the defence disputes.

On that date, Veltman will be given a chance to speak to the judge himself.

His lawyers told CTV News Wednesday it’s a decision Veltman alone can make and he has yet to decide if he will address the court.

It’s up to the judge whether or not she will return with a sentence on Jan. 23, or if she will reserve her decision for a later court date.

A conviction of first-degree murder comes with a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Each of the convictions – four first degree murder and one for attempted murder – will run concurrently.

According to his defence lawyers, if Veltman is found guilty of terrorist activity, it will become a part of his parole application sometime in 2046, if he is given credit for time already served.

Veltman has been in custody since the night of the attack on June 6, 2021.

— With files from The Canadian Press