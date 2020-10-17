Advertisement
Veteran celebrates his 100th birthday in a big way
Charles Jackson celebrates his 100th birthday with a drive-by celebration, Saturday October 17, 2020 (Jordyn Read / CTV News)
LONDON, ONT -- Dozens and dozens of vehicles, motorcycles and even an LTC bus, were apart of a drive-by birthday celebration for 100-year-old Veteran Charles (Charlie) Jackson.
Jackson’s family, friends, and even a motorcycle crew of veterans, were blasting horns as they drove by the Parkwood Institute at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
People shouted, 'happy birthday' to the veteran who sat outside the institute with his wife, Jean.
Jackson served in 1940 when he joined the RCAF in the electronics field, living most of his life on Dufferin Avenue in London.
Charlie married Jean Burgoin in 1949 and is still by his side today.
Charlie is proud father of four children, ten grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.