LONDON, ONT -- Dozens and dozens of vehicles, motorcycles and even an LTC bus, were apart of a drive-by birthday celebration for 100-year-old Veteran Charles (Charlie) Jackson.

Jackson’s family, friends, and even a motorcycle crew of veterans, were blasting horns as they drove by the Parkwood Institute at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

People shouted, 'happy birthday' to the veteran who sat outside the institute with his wife, Jean.

Veteran Charles Jackson and his wife, Jean Burgoin sit outside Parkwood Institute and guests drive by to wish him a happy 100th birthday on Saturday, October 17, 2020 (Jordyn Read / CTV News)

Jackson served in 1940 when he joined the RCAF in the electronics field, living most of his life on Dufferin Avenue in London.

Charlie married Jean Burgoin in 1949 and is still by his side today.

Charlie is proud father of four children, ten grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.