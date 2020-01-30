Vehicle stopped at green light leads to impaired driving charge
Published Thursday, January 30, 2020 4:09PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- A 35-year-old woman was arrested early Thursday morning after Woodstock police received a report of a woman who was asleep at the wheel at an intersection along Norwich Avenue.
The reporting officer reportedly detected signs that the female may be impaired by drugs.
The Hamilton woman was arrested and later charged with drug possession and operation while impaired.
She was later released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.