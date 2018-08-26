London police are looking for two men after an east-end shooting, early Saturday, left one man with injuries.

In a release Sunday, police said they are looking for two black males, in their 20s, following the incident in the parking lot of Goldiggers Adult Night Club on Dundas St. E.

It happened at 3:10 am.

Today, they confirmed one man was shot. He underwent surgery and is recovering from non-life-threating injuries.

A witness told CTV London News, Saturday, he heard the shots and then saw a vehicle speed away.

Police believe it was a white BMW they've now recovered.

It's believed an altercation took place, between the victim and the occupants of that car, prior to the shooting.