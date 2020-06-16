MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Police in Sarnia, Ont. released a tongue-in-cheek statement about a road closure on Tuesday, blaming it on an "unexpected temporary splash pad."

In actuality, a water main break has closed Confederation Street between Christina and John streets.

Police say motorists are being asked to avoid the area now that "a splash pad has unexpectedly emerged" and despite the attraction of "racing popsicle sticks through the gutters."

While breaks more typically happen during winter months bringing "temporary skating rinks," according to police, in this case the flooded roadway certainly looks more like a water feature than a winter wonderland.

City crews are working on repairing the pipe, though no timeline was provided for reopening.

The press release, issued by Staff-Sgt. Mike Van Sickle, concludes that, "unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, this splash pad will also be closed to the public.