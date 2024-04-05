Unemployment rate rises in London

LONDON
    London's unemployment rate rose a full half a per cent in March.

    It now sits at 6.4 per cent compared to February.

    The national rate also increased to 6.1 per cent. Up from 5.8 per cent the month before.

    That's the largest increase since the summer of 2022.

    Windsor has the second highest unemployment rate in Canada at 7.5 per cent — behind only St. Catharines-Niagara at 7.6 per cent.  

