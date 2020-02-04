LONDON, ONT -- A teenager not even old enough for a beginner’s permit was caught going double the speed limit in Norfolk County.

Monday afternoon officers pulled over a car that was going 90 km/h in a 40 km/h zone in Delhi, Ont.

The driver of the vehicle turned out to be a 15-year-old with no license.

"What's even more shocking is he had his passenger sitting in the passenger seat allowing this to happen, that was a fully-licensed driver," Const. Ed Sanchuk says in an OPP twitter video.

The teen is facing several charges including stunt driving.