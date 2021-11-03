Uber eats report says London cracks top 10 for politeness, but we may be picky eaters

London, Ont. -

Thank you for being so polite London, but it looks as if we might need to expand our pallets if a new report from Uber Eats is any indication.

The 2021 Uber Eats Craving Report has found that London is 10th most polite city in all of Canada.

The most polite community as it turns out is Nanaimo B.C. with Ottawa and Kingston coming in second and third.

Hamilton, and Kitchener-Waterloo were the other two Ontario communities to crack the politeness top 10.

However, London was ranked top ten in another category: Most picky city.

Indeed, London has ranked seventh on the list of Canada’s top ten most picky cities. Windsor ranked a little higher at fifth while Regina was named the pickiest city.

The list is based on communities where residents have the most special instructions.

As for cities that tip the most? Once again Nanaimo took top spot.

As for the city that orders the healthiest food? That would be Halifax according to the report. London did not crack that top 10 either.