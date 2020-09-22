LONDON, ONT. -- Two boys have been charged with armed robbery after allegedly luring the victim through an online dating website.

London police say around 12:30 a.m. last Friday, the alleged victim agreed to meet a person he met on the site.

When he arrived at the agreed upon location of a parking lot on Commissioners Road East, two boys wearing masks and carrying firearms entered the vehicle.

Police say the victim was assaulted and his hands were tied.

The suspects took the victim’s cell phone and other items and fled in his vehicle.

The following day, Hamilton Police located the vehicle and arrested a London boy and another teen from Oakville.

The pair have been charged with armed robbery, use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence, disguise with intent, forcible confinement and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

They will appear in court on Oct. 19.