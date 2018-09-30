

Environment Canada has confirmed two and possibly a third tornado touched down across Essex County Tuesday evening.

In a statement, the agency confirmed tornadoes in the McGregor area, south of Comber and a probable one near Amherstburg.

They all happened around 9 p.m.

A confirmed tornado affected the McGregor and Staples area with damage indicative of an EF-1 tornado in each location.

A probable tornado affected the Amherstburg area, damage was consistent with an EF-0 twister.

A tornado warning was issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They ended around 9:30 p.m.