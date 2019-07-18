Featured
Two people shot dead at home in Brantford
Investigators work at the scene of a double shooting in Brantford, Ont. on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 18, 2019 3:21PM EDT
BRANTFORD, Ont. -- Police say they are investigating after two people in their 60s were shot dead in Brantford, Ont.
Investigators say they were called to a home just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning and found two residents with gunshot wounds.
They say 64-year-old Larry Reynolds and 62-year-old Lynn VanEvery died from their injuries.
Police say a vehicle was seen leaving the area and has since been located.
Officers say they do not believe the incident was a random attack.