Two people, one horse injured following Elgin County crash

OPP in Elgin County are on scene of a crash involving an electric bike and a pickup truck hauling a livestock trailer.

According to police, two people and one horse were injured in the crash that happened just after 7 a.m. at a Lyons Line, Malahide Township address

Police say an electric bike similar to a motorcycle collided with the truck at the intersection of Lyons Line and Whittaker Road. The pickup truck left rolled over and collided with a hdyro pole. The horse escaped the trailer and was later located on the roadway.

The driver of the electric bike suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital for treatment. The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injures and was transported to hospital for treatment. The horse also received minor injuries.

Lyons Line is currently closed at Whittaker Road and police expect it to last until about 4 p.m.