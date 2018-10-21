

Two people are in critical condition following a crash in the Township of Perth East.

OPP and emergency personnel responded to a single-motor vehicle collision about 2 a.m. Sunday on Perth Line 43 at Perth Road 104. That's between Shakespeare and Wellesley.

OPP said both occupants of the vehicle were transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Technical Collision Investigators were on scene to assist.

Perth Line 43 was closed for the investigation, which continues.