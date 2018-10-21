Featured
Two people left with life threatening injuries following Perth East crash
Single-vehicle crash on Perth Line 43 sends two to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
CTV London
Published Sunday, October 21, 2018 1:30PM EDT
Two people are in critical condition following a crash in the Township of Perth East.
OPP and emergency personnel responded to a single-motor vehicle collision about 2 a.m. Sunday on Perth Line 43 at Perth Road 104. That's between Shakespeare and Wellesley.
OPP said both occupants of the vehicle were transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.
Technical Collision Investigators were on scene to assist.
Perth Line 43 was closed for the investigation, which continues.