The names of the victims of a double fatal crash near Brigden have been released by Lambton OPP.

The crash involved a tanker truck and a minivan at the intersection of Courtright Line and Kimball Road around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the van failed to stop at the intersection and both people inside died at the scene.

The driver of the van has been identified as Cheryl Riley, 66, of Walpole Island and the passenger is Tahja Cadotte, 20, of Wallaceburg.

The 41-year-old driver of the tanker was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation continues.