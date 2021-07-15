LONDON, ONT. -- Two individuals have been sent to hospital with life threatening injuries following a collision early Thursday.

London police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Colonel Talbot Road, south of the 401 because of a motor vehicle collision that happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The road is closed between Orr Drive and Temple Drive at this time including Northbound and Southbound lanes are closed on Colonel Talbot from Orr Drive to the 401.

With files from Marek Sutherland