MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Two men have each been charged with aggravated assault after separate stabbings in London, Ont. on Thursday.

Police say the first incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Mornington Ave. in the city's northeast end.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after a fight with an acquaintance turned physical -- and was captured on video.

The male victim reportedly suffered a stab wound during the altercation. Police say he went back to his east end home before calling for an ambulance. He was treated in hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested without incident after police discovered the entire incident had been recorded on video surveillance. He made his first court appearance on Thursday.

The second incident happened 12 hours later around 4:30 p.m. just a few blocks away.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Culver Drive after a 17-year-old London male was stabbed. He suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the two were not known to each other, but this was not a random incident.

A 19-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault and failing to comply with an undertaking. He was being held in custody pending a court appearance on Wednesday.