Twinning of Highbury Avenue for VW Plant starts Monday

The rapid pace of infrastructure needed to build the largest factory in Canada continues.

Starting Monday, work will begin on twinning Highbury Avenue in St. Thomas.

The work is necessary to accommodate the Volkswagen battery plant.

Once complete, Highbury Avenue, from Highway 3 to Ron McNeil Line, will feature two lanes of traffic in each direction, a centre turning lane, and three roundabouts.

Initial construction covers the stretch from South Edgeware to Ron McNeil Line.

The majority of the project will be completed by the end of the year, with some finishing in 2025.

The facility and its supporting plants, are predicted to bring thousands of jobs to the London/St. Thomas region over the next several years.

It will cost about $7 billion to build and will have a footprint equal to 350 football fields.

The plant itself is expected to be operational in 2027.